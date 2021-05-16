Kansas law enforcement agencies come together for remembrance drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement agencies from across the state came together in Topeka on Saturday to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen.

The remembrance drive is meant to bring together law enforcement agencies to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Kansas with a drive around the state capitol.

The officers waited till dusk to depart so they could turn on their lights to show support for their fallen brothers and sisters. They also voiced a last call over the radio for the fallen officers.

The memorial drive started north down Jackson st. and continued around the capitol.

“Sadly every year across this country there are officers who are killed in the line of duty, protecting and serving our communities and we don’t want to forget those folks and we just come together like this to honor the fallen brothers and sister we’ve lost,” said Shawnee Co. Sheriff, Brian Hill.

The guarding of the eternal flame also took place today from 9am to 9pm at the site of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial.

