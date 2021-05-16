Advertisement

Kansas law enforcement agencies come together for remembrance drive

By Isaac French
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement agencies from across the state came together in Topeka on Saturday to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen.

The remembrance drive is meant to bring together law enforcement agencies to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Kansas with a drive around the state capitol.

The officers waited till dusk to depart so they could turn on their lights to show support for their fallen brothers and sisters. They also voiced a last call over the radio for the fallen officers.

The memorial drive started north down Jackson st. and continued around the capitol.

“Sadly every year across this country there are officers who are killed in the line of duty, protecting and serving our communities and we don’t want to forget those folks and we just come together like this to honor the fallen brothers and sister we’ve lost,” said Shawnee Co. Sheriff, Brian Hill.

The guarding of the eternal flame also took place today from 9am to 9pm at the site of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka
(WIBW/Steve Fry) Christopher Harris at his May 3, 2018 sentencing inside a Shawnee Co. Courtroom.
Man convicted of shooting now-Sheriff Brian Hill will not get new trial
A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County.
Topeka man arrested after being apprehended by US Marshals in Douglas Co.
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon

Latest News

High school athletes competed at Kossover Tennis Center in the state tennis tournament.
Manhattan High and Rossville win singles state tennis titles
High school students organize inclusion peace rally at city hall
High school students organize inclusion peace rally at city hall
Three area high school students came together to organize a peace rally to call for more...
High school students organize inclusion peace rally at city hall
Kansas law enforcement agencies come together for remembrance drive
Kansas law enforcement agencies come together for remembrance drive