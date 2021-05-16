Advertisement

An Emporia woman charged after ramming vehicle into another with intent

By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was arrested for ramming her vehicle into another with intent.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:45 P.M. on Saturday, Lyon County Deputies were dispatched to 527 Eveningside Drive, in Emporia, for a report of a vehicle intentionally hitting another vehicle with their vehicle.

Joan Heins, 67, of Emporia, allegedly rammed her vehicle into another vehicle three separate times before driving away.

Heins was arrested and confined to the Lyon County Detention Center, pending formal charges through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office, for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, DUI, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Battery on a Detention Officer.

This incident is still under investigation.

