Volunteer Match Day to be held in Junction City on Saturday

Junction City Municipal Building
Junction City Municipal Building(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Volunteer Match Day will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Junction City Municipal Building Gymnasium.

Nonprofit organizations and groups needing volunteers will be at one site. Organizations will have tables set up in the gym. Community members wanting to volunteer can learn and sign up to help meet volunteer needs that exist in the community.

There will be door prizes and lunch available. Nicole Mahder, United Way Director, said it will basically be like a walk-through event.

