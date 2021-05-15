Advertisement

Volunteer Match Day helps community organizations

Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary
Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary
By JC Post
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Nineteen local organizations ranging from the Food Pantry of Geary County and Boy Scouts, to the Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary and United Way participated in the Volunteer Match Day on Saturday.

The event was an opportunity to showcase their missions, inform the public about the need for volunteers to help their operations, and to attract volunteers.

The event on Saturday was held at the Junction City Municipal Building Gymnasium. Organizers are planning to hold more volunteer match days in the future.

