TPD attempts to identify aggravated robbery suspect

The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. It said the incident happened on May 2 in the 2000 block of NW Tyler St.

If you have any information regarding the crime, email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-234-0007.

