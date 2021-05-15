Advertisement

TPD attempts to identify aggravated robbery suspect

TPD is searching for a robbery suspect on May 15, 2021. The robbery occured in the 2000 block of SW Tyler on May 2.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. It said the incident happened on May 2 in the 2000 block of NW Tyler St.

If you have any information regarding the crime, email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-234-0007.

