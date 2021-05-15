Theme of 2021 Aaron Douglas selection resonates after 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Art lovers in the community were able to meet the featured artist for this year’s Aaron Douglas Art Fair.

Aisha Imani Sanaa, a Lawrence native and Topeka High alum that actually worked on the Aaron Douglas Mural, says resiliency is the key behind her work.

Her work “Risen” portrays former slaves migrating to Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado. She says it’s a message of faith and resiliency that Sanaa says especially connects with people after the last year.

“The pandemic has awakened the concept of resiliency,” Sanaa said. “I think right now it really speaks to people because we’re in a time where we’re having to be resilient, and we’re having to think of new ways of living.”

The ADAF Committee says Sanaa was selected in February 2020, before they knew how the year would unfold.

This year’s Aaron Douglas Art Fair is September 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

