Sen. Moran signs onto bill to help prevent military sexual assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has signed onto a bill that would help prevent military sexual assault, as well as to hold offenders accountable.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) when he became the 60th cosponsor of the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act to secure passage in the Senate. He said the legislation would reform the way the military prosecutes serious crimes by moving the decision from the chain of command to independent, trained, professional military prosecutors.

According to Sen. Moran, the bill also provides several new provisions, including improved training for commanders and increased physical security measures.

“There is no place in our military for sexual assault, and we must work to ensure every perpetrator is prosecuted and every victim is heard,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate Sens. Ernst, Grassley and Gillibrand’s leadership on this issue, and will continue to work to ensure that we hold perpetrators and enablers of sexual assault in the military accountable.”

Sen. Moran said the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would take important steps to create a professional and transparent military justice system for serious crimes, which includes rape and sexual assault, murder, manslaughter, child endangerment, child pornography and negligent homicide. He said it also addresses the need for sexual assault prevention that the Department of Defense has yet to implement. Specifically, he said the legislation would do the following:

Move the decision of prosecution of serious crimes to independent, trained and professional military prosecutors, while leaving prosecution of misdemeanors and military crimes to the chain of command. By moving these decisions off of the commander’s plate, it would empower commanders to focus on mission-critical activities, while preserving the authorities a commander needs to provide strong leadership and a successful command climate.

Ensure the Department of Defense supports criminal investigators and military prosecutors through the development of skills needed to properly handle investigations and cases related to sexual assault and domestic violence.

Require the Secretary of Defense to survey and improve the physical security of military installations, including locks, security camera and other passive security measures, in order to increase safety in lodging and living space for service members.

Increase and improve training and education on military sexual assault throughout the armed forces. The training would help shift the culture in the military and ensure that the armed services can enforce a no-tolerance attitude for sexual assault and other grievous crimes.

