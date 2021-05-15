Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rain this morning should clear the area around 1pm this afternoon leaving us with cloudy skies and very scattered rain showers. Today we will be near 70 degrees with south winds between 5-10 mph. Overnight tonight there are chances for very scattered rain showers with lows in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy conditions.

More widespread rain is expected for tomorrow. It won’t be raining every hour tomorrow, but it’s likely that your house will see rain during the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s with cloudy skies and southeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Today: Rain likely before 1pm. High near 70. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms after 9pm. Low near 58. Light southerly winds.

Tomorrow: Widespread scattered rain showers. High near 72. Southeast winds between 10-15 mph.

The rain showers will continue into tomorrow night and will become more scattered overnight with lows in the upper 50s near 60 degrees tomorrow night. Monday’s rain chances are highest in the morning and we may actually catch a decent break from the rain late Monday afternoon and Monday night. Highs on Monday are expected to be near 73 with an east wind between 5-10 mph and cloudy skies that should become mostly cloudy late in the day.

The rain break will likely continue for Tuesday morning before more rain and thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle 70s with southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms continue for Wednesday with highs still in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday may be our driest day this coming week with only a slight chance for very scattered rain showers. Skies should be mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees and southerly winds between 10-15 mph. Rain and thunderstorms redevelop on Friday with highs still close to 80 degrees and breezy south winds. Saturday morning should remain dry, but Saturday afternoon brings more rain and thunderstorm chances with highs now breaking 80 degrees.

