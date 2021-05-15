Advertisement

Royals no longer require fully vaccinated fans to wear masks at home games

Fans watch during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the...
Fans watch during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Masks are coming off at Kauffman Stadium.

The Kansas City Royals announced that fans fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks.

The Royals said in their updated protocols that masks are still recommended for non-vaccinated individuals.

All Royals staff will still be required to wear masks while at the stadium.

