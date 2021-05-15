Royals no longer require fully vaccinated fans to wear masks at home games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Masks are coming off at Kauffman Stadium.

The Kansas City Royals announced that fans fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks.

The Royals said in their updated protocols that masks are still recommended for non-vaccinated individuals.

All Royals staff will still be required to wear masks while at the stadium.

