Riley County siren Saturday morning a malfunction

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is no threat currently in Riley County following their sirens going Saturday morning.

A Facebook post from the Riley Co. Police Department said according to the Riley Co. Emergency Management, it was a malfunction and there is no threat currently.

They apologize for the inconvenience this could have caused and appreciate people’s understanding.

The sirens went off Saturday morning at around 8 a.m.

