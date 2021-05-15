Rain chances are in the forecast each day for a while

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 7pm. Low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel outdoor plans on any day because the coverage of rain will be isolated to scattered at best. Just be weather aware while there will be rain chances everyday somewhere in northeast Kansas your particular area may end being dry for a majority of the time. Just keep checking back daily especially for the Day 1 details.

