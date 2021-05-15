Advertisement

Police: Suspect in Leavenworth fatal shooting surrenders

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of a Leavenworth, Kansas, man has surrendered Friday to authorities, police said.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, faces a charge of first-degree murder shooting of Floyd Ross Jr., 31, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a statement.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at a city intersection on May 4 found Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Kansas City Star reported. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

