Advertisement

Police arrest sister of Wichita woman who was fatally shot

By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police arrested the sister of a 40-year-old woman who was found fatally shot on Saturday inside a Wichita home.

Joy Wilson, 34, of Wichita was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder stemming from the shooting of Shawna Webb, the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responding to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital at about 5:20 a.m. contacted Wilson and learned that Webb was shot and needed help. Officers saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle, according to the release.

They located a crime scene at a Wichita home where Webb was found inside unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still working to learn the circumstances of what occurred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka
(WIBW/Steve Fry) Christopher Harris at his May 3, 2018 sentencing inside a Shawnee Co. Courtroom.
Man convicted of shooting now-Sheriff Brian Hill will not get new trial
A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County.
Topeka man arrested after being apprehended by US Marshals in Douglas Co.
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon

Latest News

JCPD opens applications for Law Enforcement Summer Camp
TPD is searching for a robbery suspect on May 15, 2021. The robbery occured in the 2000 block...
TPD attempts to identify aggravated robbery suspect
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Jerry Moran
Sen. Moran signs onto bill to help prevent military sexual assault
Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary
Volunteer Match Day helps community organizations