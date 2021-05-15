Police arrest sister of Wichita woman who was fatally shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police arrested the sister of a 40-year-old woman who was found fatally shot on Saturday inside a Wichita home.

Joy Wilson, 34, of Wichita was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder stemming from the shooting of Shawna Webb, the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responding to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital at about 5:20 a.m. contacted Wilson and learned that Webb was shot and needed help. Officers saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle, according to the release.

They located a crime scene at a Wichita home where Webb was found inside unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still working to learn the circumstances of what occurred.

