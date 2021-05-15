Manhattan to host Third Thursday May 20
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will get to see trapeze flyers and more at Third Thursday on May 20.
The City of Manhattan says residents can stop by Poyntz Ave. on Thursday, May 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to enjoy art, food, music, performers and Third Thursday. It said the event will have engaging activities for children and adults.
According to the City, every Third Thursday, it has a variety of local artists and musicians to highlight local talent. It said May’s Third Thursday will feature the following:
- Flight Risk Aerial Trapeze Flyers
- A cakewalk with bakery goodies by Bourbon and Baker at 6:30 p.m.
- Suzuki Violinists
- Children’s art project with Artastic
- Strecker Nelson West Gallery Trunk Show
- After Hours at Finn’s Neighborhood Pub
- 90′s Trivia at Manhattan Brewing Company
- Artists of various mediums, including macramé, caricatures, painting and pottery
- Food and drink specials from Downtown restaurants
The City said it would especially like to thank AJ’s New York Pizzeria for being the 2021 Presenting Sponsor and Eagle Communications for being the neighborhood sponsor of Third Thursdays.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.