Man released from Newton Medical Center after 7-month battle with COVID-19

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was released from the Newton Medical Center this week after battling COVID-19 for seven months.

Brett Foster said he got sick and was admitted to NMC Health in October 2020. His condition worsened, and he was put on a ventilator.

“Our ICU - Critical Care nurses worked day and night to help Brett fight for his life. When his kidneys shut down, he was transported to another hospital that could provide additional specialty care,” said NMC in a post on Facebook.

There, Brett suffered a heart attack, stroke and an allergic reaction to a medicine meant to help prevent blood clots. He was also paralyzed from the neck down.

NMC said Brett’s family fought to put him in a rehabilitation program and keep him out of long-term care facility. He was admitted to NMC Health Inpatient Rehab Unit on April 16, 2021.

“And the day that they accepted him, I can’t even explain what my family and I were going through. It was the biggest blessing ever...it was like this overwhelming miracle,” said Foster’s daughter, Tangela Welch.

Foster spent three weeks in the unit and on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, he got to go home. Staff who played a role in his recovery lined the halls of the hospital and clapped as he was dismissed.

“During this process, I died four times, and was brought back,” Foster said. “I know God’s not done with me.”

WATCH Foster’s road to recovery here: https://fb.watch/5uMdI_xbEt/

