Local organizations host their Annual Polar Plunge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Special Olympics Kansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run put on the 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics athletes.

Having fun in the water is always a splash of fun and it’s even better when it’s to support your community.

“Today we had the Polar Plunge, it is one of our signature events across the state and we do 11 of them and this is one of our biggest and best ones here in Topeka,” said C.E.O of Special Olympics Kansas, John Lair.

The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser to give back to Special Olympics athletes and another local organization plays a huge role in this unique event.

“The Plunge is run by the Law Enforcement Torch Run which brings in about a third of our budget annually which is a huge amount, so the law enforcement offices do a great job fundraising for our events,” he said.

When COVID-19 struck last year, Special Olympics Kansas wasn’t able to host any events to help fundraise.

“In March, we stopped all events for a whole year and we are slowly getting back into things and we are doing stuff regionally now and the pandemic really affected a lot of our athletes and our program in general,” Lair said.

Even though the pandemic isn’t over yet, people still showed up to get their feet wet.

“This is what is so great about this event, there are just so many people that are involved in it and our athletes are our number one priority in our organization but gosh we have so many people that support us between law enforcement officers and community supporters, it’s just great to be apart of this organization,” he said.

