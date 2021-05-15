Advertisement

Local organizations host their Annual Polar Plunge

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Special Olympics Kansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run put on the 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics athletes.

Having fun in the water is always a splash of fun and it’s even better when it’s to support your community.

“Today we had the Polar Plunge, it is one of our signature events across the state and we do 11 of them and this is one of our biggest and best ones here in Topeka,” said C.E.O of Special Olympics Kansas, John Lair.

The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser to give back to Special Olympics athletes and another local organization plays a huge role in this unique event.

“The Plunge is run by the Law Enforcement Torch Run which brings in about a third of our budget annually which is a huge amount, so the law enforcement offices do a great job fundraising for our events,” he said.

When COVID-19 struck last year, Special Olympics Kansas wasn’t able to host any events to help fundraise.

“In March, we stopped all events for a whole year and we are slowly getting back into things and we are doing stuff regionally now and the pandemic really affected a lot of our athletes and our program in general,” Lair said.

Even though the pandemic isn’t over yet, people still showed up to get their feet wet.

“This is what is so great about this event, there are just so many people that are involved in it and our athletes are our number one priority in our organization but gosh we have so many people that support us between law enforcement officers and community supporters, it’s just great to be apart of this organization,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka
(WIBW/Steve Fry) Christopher Harris at his May 3, 2018 sentencing inside a Shawnee Co. Courtroom.
Man convicted of shooting now-Sheriff Brian Hill will not get new trial
A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County.
Topeka man arrested after being apprehended by US Marshals in Douglas Co.
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon

Latest News

The Topeka Polar Plunge takes place at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center
The Topeka Polar Plunge takes place at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center
Carrol Joy celebrates his 101st birthday with a birthday parade hosted by VAEK on Saturday, May...
Kansas WWII Veteran turns 101-years-old
JCPD opens applications for Law Enforcement Summer Camp
TPD is searching for a robbery suspect on May 15, 2021. The robbery occured in the 2000 block...
TPD attempts to identify aggravated robbery suspect