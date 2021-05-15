KSU Commencement ceremonies continue Saturday and Sunday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - More than 3,000 students are candidates for graduation this spring from Kansas State University. To be awarded are an estimated 2,140 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees and 100 doctorates. More than 115 students are earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. In the 2020 academic year, K-State graduated nearly 5,560 students and awarded more than 5,600 degrees, which included more than 4,100 bachelor’s degrees and more than 1,450 graduate degrees. Nearly 1,200 of the 2020 graduates and 2021 graduates-to-be earned their degrees through distance education.

Undergraduate degree Ceremonies on the Manhattan campus start at 9 a.m. Saturday. They include:

College of Arts and Sciences, 9 a.m. The speaker will be Amit Chakrabarti, dean of the college.

College of Education, 4 p.m. The speaker is Todd Goodson, assistant dean of the college and chair of the curriculum and instruction department.

College of Health and Human Sciences, 7:30 p.m. Speaker will be John Buckwalter, the Betty L. Tointon dean of the college.

Ceremonies on Sunday, May 16:

College of Agriculture, 8 a.m. Speaker will be Don Boggs, associate dean emeritus of the college. The student speaker will be Renata Goossen, a bachelor’s candidate in horticulture, Potwin .

College of Business Administration, 1 p.m. The speaker will be Ann Keehn, a K-State alumna and senior consultant with John Snow Inc., an international public health care consulting firm. Student remarks will be given by Marone Shimekt, a bachelor’s candidate in management, Lenexa .

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 6 p.m. Speaker will be Leanne Caret, a K-State alumna and president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The College of Architecture, Planning & Design, whose graduate degree recipients participate in the Graduate School ceremony, will have a closed recognition event on Saturday.

Manhattan ceremonies will be livestreamed at k-state.edu/graduation.

Graduate degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine commencement ceremonies were scheduled this past Friday.

