Kansas WWII Veteran turns 101-years-old

MANHATAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A birthday parade honored a 101-year-old World War II veteran on Saturday.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it hosted a birthday parade for its veteran hero, Carrol Joy, who is a veteran of World War II and turned 101-years-old on Saturday, May 15. It said staff, friends, family and riders from the VFW Riders and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Riders from American Legion Post 1786 also joined in on the parade.

Joy was also presented with a Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Certificate of Appreciation for recognition of his service in the Army Air Corps during WWII and the celebration of his 101st birthday.

Carrol Joy is presented with a Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Certificate of Appreciation on May 15, 2021, to recognize his service in WWII and his 101st birthday. (Jerry Hutchinson)

