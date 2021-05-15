Kansas High Court reverses premeditated first-degree murder charge among other court decisions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a premeditated first-degree murder charge and upheld other convictions in the state’s highest court.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 115,184: Ziad Khalil-Alsalaami v. State of Kansas, it affirmed Riley Co. District Court’s denial of Khalil-Alsalaami’s motion for post-conviction release. After Khalil-Alsalaami’s two convictions for aggravated criminal sodomy were affirmed on direct appeal, it said he filed a motion that argued his convictions should be reversed due to the ineffectiveness of his trial counsel and appellate counsel, which violated his right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment.

According to the Court, Khalil-Alsalaami is not a native English speaker and alleged that his trial counsel did not secure an interpreter during the trial or fully advise him of his right to an interpreter and his appellate counsel failed to raise the issue on direct appeal. On rehearing, it said it held that Khalil-Alsalaami had failed to show counsel’s performance was deficient or failed to show that the deficient performance prejudiced his right to a fair trial.

To that extent, the Court said Khalil-Alsalaami and the State presented conflicting evidence at the hearing, it determined it was limited on review to deciding whether enough competent evidence supported the district court’s factual findings. In other words, it said it could not reweigh the evidence, pass on the credibility of witnesses or resolve conflicts in the evidence.

Finally, the Supreme Court said it held that while a defendant’s due process right to be present includes the right to have an interpreter, the district court’s findings that Khalil-Alsalaami had enough English comprehension to meaningfully participate in his defense was supported by competent evidence. Therefore, it said the trial counsel’s alleged failure to advise Khalil-Alsalaami of his right to an interpreter did not require reversal of his conviction.

The Kansas Supreme Court said in the case of Appeal No. 120,783: State of Kansas v. Patrick M. McCroy, it dismissed the State’s appeal of Reno Co. District Court’s disposition for McCroy’s probation violations. It said the State argued that the district court imposed a sanction that went against the statute governing sanctions for probation violations, making it an illegal sentence. On review, it said it held there was not enough jurisdiction to hear the State’s appeal.

According to the Court, it upheld a prior decision finding Kansas’ illegal sentence statute gives appellate jurisdiction to hear the State’s appeal of an illegal sentence. However, it said it held the illegal sequence statutes did not give appellate jurisdiction in this case due to the fact that the district court’s failure to comply with the statute governing sanctions for probation violations does not fall within the statutory definition of an illegal sentence. It said it held no other statute would provide a jurisdictional basis for the State’s appeal.

The Kansas Supreme Court said in the case of Appeal No. 121,284: State of Kansas v. Casimiro Nunez, Nunez hosted a party at his house where someone went after Nunez with a knife. After another guest separated them and knocked the assailant to the floor, it said Nunez shot the assailant several times, killing him. Nunez called 911 and flagged down a passing police car and a subsequent search of the house revealed methamphetamine.

At trial, the Court said Nunez claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot the victim. It said a jury rejected the self-defense claim and convicted Nunez of one count of premeditated murder in the first degree and one count of possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the Court, the Sedgwick Co. District Court sentenced Nunez to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder and a concurrent term of 18 months for the drug charge. Justice Eric Rosen wrote a unanimous decision for the court and reached two dispositive conclusions. First, it said the State satisfied statutory requirements for establishing probable cause Nunez did not act in self-defense. As a result, it said Nunez did not get immunity from prosecution. Second, it said the district court made a mistake by refusing to give an imperfect self-defense instruction. It said Nunez requested an involuntary manslaughter instruction, which makes it a crime to take a life in the lawful exercise of self-defense when the act is carried out with excessive force.

Analyzing the evidence presented at trial, the Court said it concluded a jury could have found Nunez had the right to take aggressive measures to protect himself and his home, but that he used excessive force when he shot the victim, who was already on the floor. It said it reversed the murder conviction and remanded the case to Sedgwick Co. for further proceedings.

According to the Court, in the case of Appeal No. 121,789: State of Kansas v. Sidney W. Clark, it vacated Clark’s sentence and remanded the case to Reno Co. District Court for resentencing. On a prior appeal, it said the Court of Appeals had applied a 2018 Kansas Supreme Court decision to find Clark’s original 2005 sentence was illegal. On remand from the Court of Appeals, it said the Reno Co. District Court resentenced Clar according to the 2018 decision.

The Court said the State appealed and argued that several decisions issued shortly before Clark’s resentencing showed the 2018 decision did not apply to his sentence. It said it held the legality of Clark’s sentence under Kansas’ illegal sentence statute was controlled by the law at the time of the original sentence in 2005.

According to the Court, Clark’s most recent sentence was illegal due to the fact that he was not entitled to the benefit of the 2018 decision. Finally, it said it upheld a prior decision that found the illegal sentence statute gives appellate courts jurisdiction to hear the State’s appeal of an illegal sentence.

Lastly, in the case of Appeal No. 123,423: In the Matter of Brent E. Lindberg, Respondent, it indefinitely suspended Lindberg from the practice of law for violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and the Kansas Supreme Court Rules for failing to file an answer to a formal complaint and failing to appear. It said the suspension is effective May 14, 2021.

For more Court decisions, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.