K-State President thanks faculty, staff for job well done during difficult school year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University President Richard Myers took the time to thank faculty and staff for a job well done during a global pandemic.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the week of May 10 closed the books on a year like no other. He said it was a challenging 12 months filled with uncertainty and change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at the end of it, administration, faculty and staff stand tall and strong. He said over 3,000 degrees will be handed out during commencement ceremonies across university campuses by the end of the weekend and everyone stayed true to the mission.

“Even though we’ve had hardships and disappointments throughout the year, we have also had many successes,” said President Myers. “Thank you, each and every one of you, for your dedication, perseverance, and resiliency in rising to the occasion and tackling these challenges. Your efforts and loyalty are the very reason why we are K-State Strong.”

Myers said as this semester’s chapter closes, the university looks ahead to what the fall semester of 2021 will look like. Even though the pandemic has not yet passed, he said there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Positive case counts for COVID-19 in Riley County are down compared to high numbers in the fall of 2020, quarantine and isolation counts are down and more faculty, staff and students are getting vaccinated. He said vaccinations will be essential moving forward.

According to Myers, there are bright lights still on the horizon. He said the state budget has stabilized and enrollment efforts continue to create positive trends. While there is still uncertainty regarding the final budget picture, he said the university is confident that the coming year will be better than the last. He said many have been personally impacted by cost reductions the university took over the past year, but sacrifices have put it in a reasonable financial position for having gone through a worldwide pandemic and national shutdown.

“The path back to “normal” operations will have challenges as well as we pivot to more in-person interaction,” said Myers. “The lessons learned from the pandemic will stay with us as we chart a course for our collective future. We plan to have additional town halls and communications this summer in preparation for our next academic year. We all know how quickly things can change during a pandemic.”

“I am proud of our great university and grateful for the tremendous effort put forth by our faculty and staff members during a year of trial,” Myers continued. “Your agility and flexibility will ensure our future success. Please take pride in how you adapted and for a job well done!”

