Advertisement

K-State hosting multiple in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend

By Isaac French
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Snyder Family Stadium hosted both college and high school graduates Friday.

This was the first day of in-person ceremonies for Kansas State University since the pandemic started.

K- State’s College Of Veterinary Medicine kicked off a weekend filled with “pomp and circumstance” At Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“Its been a long four years coming and I think we all really appreciate having the privilege to do this together, to be here with family because we missed out on our white coat ceremony so it means a lot , not only to our families but us as well,” said Katie Newman, a K-State Graduate.

To make sure everyone stays healthy and safe, the university is spreading out its graduation ceremonies over three days and requiring face masks at all times.

“I think this is a big milestone that we’re able to celebrate with our family and friends, I know a lot of people didn’t have that last year, it was a tough year for everybody,” said graduate Taylor Johnson.

A tough year for everybody including Manhattan High School’s class of 2021 - who also held their commencement ceremony at the stadium.

“Its been especially tough this last year with COVID and everything being a little different but I’m so happy that we get to finally get be here as a class together.”

Mia Thompson, a Manhattan High graduate says the in- person ceremony is appreciated, especially in a year where students were used to getting things taken away.

“Even though it was a little annoying and a little sad that we lost some of the things that we usually get, I think we appreciated more what we did have and I think it brought our class closer together as well.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
(WIBW/Steve Fry) Christopher Harris at his May 3, 2018 sentencing inside a Shawnee Co. Courtroom.
Man convicted of shooting now-Sheriff Brian Hill will not get new trial

Latest News

Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
K-State hosting multiple in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend
K-State hosting multiple in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend
Aisha Imani Sanaa is introduced as the 2021 Aaron Douglas Art Fair Featured Artist during a...
Theme of 2021 Aaron Douglas selection resonates after 2020
Aisha Imani Sanaa is introduced as the 2021 Aaron Douglas Art Fair Featured Artist during a...
Featured Artist Unveiling Party