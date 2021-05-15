K-State hosting multiple in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Snyder Family Stadium hosted both college and high school graduates Friday.

This was the first day of in-person ceremonies for Kansas State University since the pandemic started.

K- State’s College Of Veterinary Medicine kicked off a weekend filled with “pomp and circumstance” At Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“Its been a long four years coming and I think we all really appreciate having the privilege to do this together, to be here with family because we missed out on our white coat ceremony so it means a lot , not only to our families but us as well,” said Katie Newman, a K-State Graduate.

To make sure everyone stays healthy and safe, the university is spreading out its graduation ceremonies over three days and requiring face masks at all times.

“I think this is a big milestone that we’re able to celebrate with our family and friends, I know a lot of people didn’t have that last year, it was a tough year for everybody,” said graduate Taylor Johnson.

A tough year for everybody including Manhattan High School’s class of 2021 - who also held their commencement ceremony at the stadium.

“Its been especially tough this last year with COVID and everything being a little different but I’m so happy that we get to finally get be here as a class together.”

Mia Thompson, a Manhattan High graduate says the in- person ceremony is appreciated, especially in a year where students were used to getting things taken away.

“Even though it was a little annoying and a little sad that we lost some of the things that we usually get, I think we appreciated more what we did have and I think it brought our class closer together as well.”

