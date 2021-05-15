Advertisement

JCPD to participate in statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents will see a higher police presence and more enforcement of state seatbelt laws from May 21 through May 31.

The Junction City Police Department says from May 21 through May 31, drivers can expect to see more police vehicles on city streets as it will join 180 other law enforcement agencies enforcing seatbelt laws and other traffic laws as part of the 2021 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. It said the event is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

According to JCPD, the goal is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that happen when drivers and passengers are not wearing seatbelts and involved in traffic crashes. It said about 345 people are involved in 170 crashes each day in the state and only 7% of those who are not wearing a seatbelt are likely to walk away with no injuries. Half of all fatalities happen when someone is not wearing a seatbelt.

JCPD said from May 21 - 31, drivers will see extra enforcement of the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. It said these statutes require that all occupants of a vehicle are required to be belted.

Additionally, JCPD said Kansas law does not allow residents under 14 years old to ride in any part of a vehicle that is not meant to carry passengers, like the bed of a truck.

For more information, click HERE.

