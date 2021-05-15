Advertisement

JCPD opens applications for Law Enforcement Summer Camp

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department is accepting applications for the Law Enforcement Summer Camp through May 28.

The Junction City Police Department says its Law Enforcement Summer Camp is meant for middle school children and is an outreach program to help them become more aware of the function of first responders. It said the purpose of the camp is to build life skills, instill confidence and develop self-esteem. JCPD said the curriculum will include activities that incorporate teamwork, physical fitness and general information about first responders. It said it will emphasize the importance of good decision-making skills and good citizenship.

According to JCPD, School Resource Officers will conduct the camp, which will allow them to maintain a good relationship with students over the summer. It said students will enjoy presentations made by K9 officers, SWAT Team members, Patrol Officers, School Resource Officers and other emergency services.

JCPD said students will be given the chance to understand what it takes for someone to be under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances through simulation devices. It said students will learn how drug dogs can search and identify illegal substances. Students will also get to see techniques and equipment used by SWAT and have the chance to see a police chase where stop sticks will be used ending in a high-risk traffic stop. Lastly, it said students will be able to enjoy a day at the Milford Lake Hatchery and the local swimming pool.

According to the Police Department, the camp will also offer several fun activities, like swimming, bowling and going to Spin City, to make the week educational and enjoyable.

JCPD said the camp will be held from June 21 through June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. It said lunch, snacks and water bottles will be provided.

According to JCPD, the camp is free of charge. It said due to it covering the expenses, there are a limited number of spots available. Parents will be notified when their application has been approved. It said students are required to be going into 7th, 8th or 9th-grade in the fall of 2021 and must be students of USD 475.

