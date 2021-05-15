Advertisement

Emporia Municipal Airport to receive over $700,000 in grant funding

(Picture Generic - Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Municipal Airport will receive an infusion of cash to upgrade some safety features.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says $701,103 in federal grant money will go to Emporia Municipal Airport to help ensure a safe environment for travelers.

“Municipal airports throughout Kansas provide essential services and expand business opportunities in communities of all sizes,” said Senator Marshall. “This funding helps the Emporia airport provide a safe environment for passengers, pilots, and employees, and I’m pleased to see the FAA helping the community meet these needs.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. He said the money will help fund the reconstruction of the existing runway lighting system and improve other safety features like signage and navigational aids.

