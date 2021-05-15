Advertisement

At least one injured in Burlingame fire

Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person has been injured in a Burlingame apartment fire.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed personnel were on scene in the 100 block of Jackson Ave., and that one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the injury unknown.

Crews on scene said the fire was contained to the apartment, and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They also said no helicopter was brought in because of the weather conditions.

