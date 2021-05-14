Advertisement

Weather forecast alters summer reading kickoff

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Due to the possibility of rain showers and/or thunderstorms tomorrow morning, Saturday the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will have their Cool Cat Summer Reading Kickoff event inside the library from 10:00 am to noon. Families can come to the library and sign up for summer reading and library cards and check out library materials. Families can still take part in the StoryWalk® JC during these two hours (10:00 am -noon), but it will be at the library. The StoryWalk ® JC story, Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie, will be displayed in different areas of the library with volunteers handing out tokens for the token boards instead of the original plan of having volunteers handing out tokens at local businesses during this time.

If you are unable to come to the kickoff event, you can still sign up for summer reading at any time either in person or online (www.jclib.org). Patrons can also participate in StoryWalk ® JC, as participating downtown businesses will have pages of the story in their windows after the kickoff event until June 30.

