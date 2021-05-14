Washburn University goes maskless, no more social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has eliminated its face mask and social distancing policy, effective May 15.

Washburn University says on Friday afternoon, it announced that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate and social distancing policy on campus, starting on Saturday, May 15.

“The guidance issued on May 13th by the Shawnee County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control indicates that individuals who are fully vaccinated may safely go without masks while individuals who are unvaccinated, and those with compromised immune systems, are still recommended to wear a mask. Any individual exhibiting symptoms is expected to stay at home and contact their healthcare provider,” said the University in a letter to students. “Therefore, beginning Saturday, May 15th, masks and physical distancing will not be required on the Washburn campus. As such, we expect to operate our classrooms and offices at pre-COVID capacities. Faculty, staff, students, and campus visitors are welcome to choose to wear a mask. Throughout the pandemic, we have relied on the guidance Shawnee County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control in establishing our own protocols for COVID-19.”

According to Washburn, vaccinations are available for free on campus through Student Health. It said the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, and the J&J vaccine, which requires one dose, are both available. To schedule a vaccination, those affiliated with the university should cal 785-670-1470.

For more information regarding fully vaccinated individuals from the CDC, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.