TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Department was towed away from N Topeka Ave. on Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday afternoon, around 3 p.m., a cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the 1500 block of N. Topeka Ave.

According to TPD, it is unaware yet of what caused the accident, however, it said there were no injuries.

