Topeka South Rotary Club honors three high school seniors with scholarships on Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high school seniors in Shawnee County received $500 scholarships Friday morning from the Topeka South Rotary Club.

The ceremony took place at the Kanza Cafe, 2701 S.W. East Circle Drive.

The scholarship winners were Kelm Lear and Aubrey Zimmerman, both seniors at Topeka High School; and Madelyn Esquibel, a Shawnee Heights High School senior.

All were honored for their community service efforts.

Lear and Zimmerman were members of the Topeka High School Interact Club, which is the high-school equivalent of Rotary.

The scholarships were the first of their kind offered by the Topeka South Rotary Club, which places an emphasis on service to the community.

Tina Anderson, a member of the Topeka South Rotary Club, said she was impressed by community-service efforts represented by Shawnee County students who applied for the scholarships.

Officials with Topeka South Rotary said the club recognizes the importance of post-secondary education and encourages local youths to continue their studies at the vocational school level or at a two- or four-year college or university.

Lear said he plans to attend Kansas State University; Zimmerman said she plans to attend the University of Kansas; and Esquibel said she plans to attend Wichita State University.

The Topeka South Rotary Club was founded Jan. 3, 1986, and has a service-focused membership of more than 130 local residents.

Topeka South Rotary meets every week and has service projects for low-income students at Topeka Public Schools.

The club also serves breakfast and lunch at Let’s Help; received a grant to help start the YWCA Day Center; and makes Go Kits to support human trafficking victims. The club also supports other local non-profit organizations.

For more information about Topeka South Rotary, visit www.topekasouthrotary.org or follow the club on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.