Topeka man arrested after being apprehended by US Marshals in Douglas Co.

A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County.
A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County.

Tyson Smith of Topeka was being sought by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting. On Thursday, the United States Marshal Service Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force located Smith at a campground near Clinton Lake in Douglas County. As officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office approached Smith’s campsite, he attempted to run into nearby woods. A police dog was deployed to locate Smith, who was found about one mile away and taken into custody without further incident.

Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of reckless criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal threat, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal damage to property. He is being held without bond.

