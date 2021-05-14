Advertisement

Topeka Housing Authority and Go Topeka have partnered to bring new businesses to Pine Ridge

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The two organizations are partnering to give creative business entrepreneurs the chance to seek out their dream in the capital city.

“The Topeka Housing Authority Empowerment Center is a great source and a perfect setting for letting our residents pursue their goals and their greater ideas,” Rob Banks said.

The program is based at Pine Ridge, and includes a bakery with a twist--

“Scrumptious Treats is a healthy-gluten-free bakery with low cal so it meets quite a few health needs,” said owner, Heather Crowley.

Along with a bakery, you’ll find a daycare, home repair service, and a kid’s fun zone. Kidz Trapp Owner, Lakeisha Bryant says she’ll bring the fun to you.

“When COVID-19 changed everything with social distancing we thought of a new concept we are bringing something to the Topeka area that they have not seen yet so we can have fun and social distance all summer long we have new things,” Bryant said.

The program is about helping entrepreneurs realize the dream of opening their very own business.

“They are so deserving of this its an amazing opportunity to start their own business they have way more courage than I would ever have to go out on my own but it’s truly with the help of the Greater Topeka Partnership,” said Trey George.

