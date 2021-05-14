Advertisement

Topeka High drumline holds pep rally for Stormont Vail staff

Topeka High School’s drumline held its very own pep rally on Friday to celebrate Stormont Vail...
Topeka High School’s drumline held its very own pep rally on Friday to celebrate Stormont Vail staff’s hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka High School’s drumline held its very own pep rally on Friday to celebrate Stormont Vail staff’s hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration comes at what Stormont Staff say is a turning point in the pandemic; as vaccination numbers increase and case numbers go down, things are slowly starting to get back to normal - but that doesn’t diminish the number of sacrifices healthcare workers have had to make in the past year.

“It’s been a trying year,” said Alison Wilson, Stormont Vail’s Administrative Director for Maternal and Child Services. She was thankful for Topeka High’s support and the opportunity to unwind for a moment during a busy workday: “This is really a way that we get to kind of let loose just a little bit during our work time, and just enjoy each other.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
Shawnee Co. Covid index drops two, from 5 to 3 in the week of May 2 to May 8.
Final Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

Latest News

Washburn University goes maskless, no more social distancing
Burglar arrested in Lawrence after brief police chase
KU Law students honored with national award for pro bono work with trans, nonbinary individuals
Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas after failing to provide goods after payment