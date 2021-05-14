Topeka High drumline holds pep rally for Stormont Vail staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka High School’s drumline held its very own pep rally on Friday to celebrate Stormont Vail staff’s hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration comes at what Stormont Staff say is a turning point in the pandemic; as vaccination numbers increase and case numbers go down, things are slowly starting to get back to normal - but that doesn’t diminish the number of sacrifices healthcare workers have had to make in the past year.

“It’s been a trying year,” said Alison Wilson, Stormont Vail’s Administrative Director for Maternal and Child Services. She was thankful for Topeka High’s support and the opportunity to unwind for a moment during a busy workday: “This is really a way that we get to kind of let loose just a little bit during our work time, and just enjoy each other.”

