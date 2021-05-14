Advertisement

Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas after failing to provide goods after payment

(pexels.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas who did custom grain wagon business in Kansas has been banned from doing business in the state again.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been banned from doing business in the state, as well as ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to AG Schmidt, Cody Ruddick, of LaVernia, Tex., doing business as 4R Custom Grain Wagons, previously in Hutchinson, Kan., was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas on Thursday. He said Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved a default judgment after Ruddick failed to respond to a lawsuit Schmidt had filed against him.

Schmidt said Ruddick was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to a customer in Morris Co., $20,000 in civil penalties and the cost of the AG’s investigation. He said Ruddick was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by not providing goods to a customer who had already paid.

For tips to stay safe from consumer fraud, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
Shawnee Co. Covid index drops two, from 5 to 3 in the week of May 2 to May 8.
Final Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

Latest News

Washburn University goes maskless, no more social distancing
Burglar arrested in Lawrence after brief police chase
KU Law students honored with national award for pro bono work with trans, nonbinary individuals
Charging batteries for remote-controlled cars resulted in a house fire on Friday, May 14, 2021,...
Charging remote-controlled car batteries results in Topeka house fire