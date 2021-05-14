Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas after failing to provide goods after payment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas who did custom grain wagon business in Kansas has been banned from doing business in the state again.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been banned from doing business in the state, as well as ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to AG Schmidt, Cody Ruddick, of LaVernia, Tex., doing business as 4R Custom Grain Wagons, previously in Hutchinson, Kan., was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas on Thursday. He said Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved a default judgment after Ruddick failed to respond to a lawsuit Schmidt had filed against him.

Schmidt said Ruddick was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to a customer in Morris Co., $20,000 in civil penalties and the cost of the AG’s investigation. He said Ruddick was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by not providing goods to a customer who had already paid.

