Tender Loving Care to host ribbon-cutting ceremony one year after grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel was not able to celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting in 2020 due to COVID-19, so it will celebrate the achievement on Tuesday.

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel says on Tuesday, May 18, it is inviting the public to attend its ribbon-cutting ceremony one year after its grand opening. It said the event is open to the public and it will have prizes, giveaways and refreshments. The ceremony will be held at 2500 SW 17th St. in Topeka.

According to TLC, the event will be held outdoors, socially distanced, and pets will be welcome. It said special guests include Mike Padilla, Lee Stevens, Artemus Lewis and Glenda Washington.

