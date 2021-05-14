Advertisement

Small businesses urge Gov. to end federal pandemic unemployment among over abundance of open jobs

(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Federation of Independent Businesses has urged Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to roll back federal unemployment benefits while the state sees record-high levels of open jobs that cannot be filled.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses says on Friday, it urged Governor Laura Kelly to follow suit of states like Missouri and cut Kansas’ participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefits program. It said the federal money allows for an additional $300 per week in benefits to go to claimants through September. The Federation said the program hurts small business owners across Kansas as they face record levels of open jobs that cannot be filled with qualified workers.

“Now is the time to take a look at the best way to reopen Kansas,” said Dan Murray, NFIB State Director in Kansas. “Here’s the truth: small business owners have taken the brunt of the pain when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have shut their doors and many others are struggling to survive. What they need right now is the ability to create new jobs and get Kansas’ economy back on track. They can’t do that when Kansans are getting paid more to stay at home than return to work. We need the governor to do what other Midwest states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Missouri have done this week: provide Kansas workers with the incentive to get back to work.”

The NFIB said it released its latest jobs report this week, which shows a record 44% of small business owners have reported that they have openings they simply cannot fill, 22 points higher than the 48-year historical average and 2 points higher than the figure from March. It said April is the third month in a row with a record-high reading of unfilled job openings in small businesses.

To read the latest NFIB jobs report, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Shawnee Co. Covid index drops two, from 5 to 3 in the week of May 2 to May 8.
Final Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
Man killed in Jackson Co. home explosion remembered by former colleagues

Latest News

(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan relaxes visitation guidelines
Workers put up new signage along I-70 on April 29.
On Your Side: Overhead sign replacement slows traffic on I-70
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
Weather forecast alters summer reading kickoff
Kansas Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Wichita man