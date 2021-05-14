Should KSHSAA adopt a shot clock? NE KS coaches weigh in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association is on the clock.

The NFHS voted this week to allow state associations to choose if they want to adopt a 35-second shot clock starting in the 2022-23 season.

Some Northeast Kansas coaches say the move is a slam dunk.

“I am all for it,” Ty Baumgardner, Topeka High athletic director and boys basketball coach, said. “I just think it helps grow the game, it helps prepare our kids that are able to play at the next level. It’s going to make it more exciting for the fans.”

“I’m a huge advocate for implementing the shot clock,” Jami Hodge, Perry-Lecompton girls basketball coach, said. “I really want that shot clock because it gives players the opportunity to play in the fourth quarter.”

“I personally think that the shot clock addition to high school basketball is necessary.” Dwayne Paul, Hayden boys basketball coach, said. “As you start playing with a shot clock, the best of the best rise to the top.”

KSHSAA, though, says the majority weren’t interested in a 2019 survey.

“Two years ago, we asked our schools in our regional meetings what they felt about the shot clock,” Fran Martin, KSHSAA assistant executive director and basketball administrator, said. “Eighty-seven percent of the people that responded were opposed to the shot clock in Kansas.”

Martin says those who were against it largely cited two factors: both relating to the pricetag.

“It’s not just putting in the shot clocks. That’s probably going to cost you $3,000 to $5,000 per gym,” Martin said. “It’s hiring that person to sit at the store table that, frankly, has to be the smartest person of everybody there.”

“Concerns that I have, there’s one more person that you’ve got to try to find work. We’re already a little short on people sometimes to work at games,” Ben Packard, Mill Valley girls basketball coach, said. “Then expense-wise, to buy a shot clock for each end of the gym, I know for a lot of big schools it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but for us we’re sometimes short on money.”

Ultimately, KSHSAA says its member schools will make the decision.

“Our next mission will be to go back out to our schools, get feedback from our school administrators about what they feel like is our game of basketball in Kansas, and then work from there,” Martin said.

Currently, eight states use shot clocks in high school hoops — but since that hasn’t been in compliance with the NFHS, those states have forfeited their seats on the NFHS Rules Committee.

