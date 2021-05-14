Royals win 6-2, ending 11-game losing streak

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - The 11-game losing streak has finally come to an end for the Royals. Kansas City beat the White Sox 6-2 in 7 innings.

KC did the majority of their offensive damage in the second and third innings. First, Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run to give the Royals a 2-1 lead. Then, in the third inning, Salvador Perez scored three on a home run of his own. Carlos Santana added in another run in the top of the seventh.

Brad Keller was pretty steady on the mound. He pitched 5 compete innings, giving up 5 hits, 2 earned runs and striking out 7 batters.

Kansas City (17-20) will continue their double-header against the White Sox. Game two begins at 7:10 p.m. Jakob Junis will get the start on the mound for the Royals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.