Royals win 6-2, ending 11-game losing streak

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with Jorge Soler after they scored on...
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with Jorge Soler after they scored on Taylor's two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - The 11-game losing streak has finally come to an end for the Royals. Kansas City beat the White Sox 6-2 in 7 innings.

KC did the majority of their offensive damage in the second and third innings. First, Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run to give the Royals a 2-1 lead. Then, in the third inning, Salvador Perez scored three on a home run of his own. Carlos Santana added in another run in the top of the seventh.

Brad Keller was pretty steady on the mound. He pitched 5 compete innings, giving up 5 hits, 2 earned runs and striking out 7 batters.

Kansas City (17-20) will continue their double-header against the White Sox. Game two begins at 7:10 p.m. Jakob Junis will get the start on the mound for the Royals.

