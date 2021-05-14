RCPD warns residents about sounds of gunfire coming from Ft. Riley

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning residents that the sound of artillery fire will be heard from Fort Riley until about May 22.

The Riley County Police Department gave residents a heads up in a Facebook post regarding loud booms heard around the area on Thursday night. As its followers have said, “that’s the sound of freedom at Fort Riley.”

According to RCPD, it understands that the noise is unnerving to some, so it wanted to make residents aware that there will be loud noise coming from the military base into the next week. It said the times training is scheduled that could make significant noise from tank, artillery and mortar certification fire are as follows:

May 13: There will be loud noise from 7 a.m. to midnight.

May 14: There will be loud noise from 5 a.m. to midnight.

May 15-16: There WILL NOT be any loud noise.

May 17: There will be loud noise from 8 a.m. to midnight.

May 18-20: There will be loud noise during all hours.

May 21: There will be loud noise from midnight to 5 p.m.

May 22-23: There WILL NOT be any loud noise.

