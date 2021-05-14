Advertisement

Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island

Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Providence, R.I.(AP Photo/William J. Kole)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island’s capital said nine people have been wounded in a shooting.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters Thursday evening that three of the nine were critically wounded.

Clements believed the shooting was the largest in city history.

It took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park just before 7 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. He also said multiple guns were used.

Witnesses at the scene said shots were fired outside a home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims

Latest News

"A great day for America:" CDC lifts mask mandate
Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force
MHK Taskforce discusses COVID-19 effects, new federal funding
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
Former K-State guard Christianna Carr picks Syracuse
Fort Riley Drive Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Access to COVID-19 vaccines at Fort Riley was easier this week