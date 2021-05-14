OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - OSHA has opened an investigation at Frito Lay after reports of a temporary worker injuring her leg while operating a forklift on the job, which required amputation.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has told 13 NEWS that it has opened an investigation with Capstone Logistics, LLC and Frito Lay after reports that a temporary employee was injured on the job while operating a forklift and ultimately had to have her leg amputated.

According to OSHA, it has 6 months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose penalties if it finds violations of safety and health regulations during the inspection.

OSHA said when it conducts an investigation it looks at imminent danger situations, which are hazards that can cause serious injury or even death, severe injuries and illnesses, which employers are required to report, worker complaints, referrals, targeted inspections, which are aimed at specific high-hazard industries or workplaces that see high rates of injuries and lastly, follow up inspections.

