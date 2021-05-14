Optimists learn about USD 475 curriculum decisions and the Gustafson Ranch

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Dr. Deb Gustafson, Executive Director of Student Services for USD 475, served as the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting Wednesday. Gustafson highlighted the change in standards for students over the years.

Before the 1990s there were competencies for students in math and reading, but no standards like those which are now place. After “A Nation At Risk” in the 1980s and then “No Child Left Behind” in the 90s there are now standards for every curricular area taught. Teachers review resource materials that match with those standards and implement strategies for students to learn the intended curriculum which goes with those standards.

Gustafson noted that there has been some concern about the curriculum being taught about “All Lives Matter”, “Project 1619” and “Momma is My Dad”. Those are not being taught in Geary USD 475.

Gustafson told the Club that she will be serving as the Associate Superintendent for USD 475 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Gustafson also highlighted the 100-year plus history of the Gustafson Ranch in Geary County. Registered Hereford cattle have been raised on the ranch for more than a century. Today there are 300 head of cattle in the herd that her husband, Gus, began with six head.

The family fulfilled Gus’s goals of showing registered cattle on a national level ranging from the National Western Show in Denver to the American Royal. The Gustafsons work as a family on the ranch, and they show cattle and other animals raised on the ranch.

