One killed Thursday in truck-semi crash in Greenwood County

BEAUMONT, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured early Thursday when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in Greenwood County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:08 a.m. Thursday on US-400 highway, about 3 miles east of Beaumont.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck was eastbound on US-400 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 1998 Peterbilt semi that was westbound on the highway.

The pickup truck came to rest on its rooftop on top of the westbound guardrail. The sesmi slowed and stopped odn the westbound shoulder.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Rebecca A. Castillo, 41, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Castillo wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The pickup truck’s driver, Jennifer L. Hoffman, 39, of Wichita, was taken to Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Hoffman was wearing a seat belt.

The semi’s driver, Travis E. Martin, 35, of Aurora, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Martin was wearing a seat belt.

