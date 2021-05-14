Advertisement

One killed Thursday in truck-semi crash in Greenwood County

One person was killed early Thursday when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in...
One person was killed early Thursday when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in Greenwood County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured early Thursday when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in Greenwood County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:08 a.m. Thursday on US-400 highway, about 3 miles east of Beaumont.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck was eastbound on US-400 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 1998 Peterbilt semi that was westbound on the highway.

The pickup truck came to rest on its rooftop on top of the westbound guardrail. The sesmi slowed and stopped odn the westbound shoulder.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Rebecca A. Castillo, 41, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Castillo wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The pickup truck’s driver, Jennifer L. Hoffman, 39, of Wichita, was taken to Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Hoffman was wearing a seat belt.

The semi’s driver, Travis E. Martin, 35, of Aurora, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Martin was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
Man killed in Jackson Co. home explosion remembered by former colleagues

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Rain chances
Rainy weather pattern
A new proposal from the NFHS could lead to shot clocks in Kansas basketball games.
Should KSHSAA adopt a shot clock? NE KS coaches weigh in
Wheel Barrel in NOTO with mask required sign on door for the time being. (May 13, 2021)
Local businesses preparing for changes following CDC announcement