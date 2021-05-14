On Your Side: Overhead sign replacement slows traffic on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overhead sign replacement has slowed traffic on I-70 through Topeka to almost a stop in some places.

On Friday afternoon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says crews were working on overhead sign replacements along I-70 through Topeka, which required the closure of lanes eastbound and westbound between K-4 and California and only eastbound between Fairlawn and Danbury Lane.

Traffic was backed up on I-70 past the Wanamaker exit, however, KanDrive reports that traffic has since cleared.

According to KDOT, crews will be done for the day around 3 p.m.

