MHK Taskforce discusses COVID-19 effects, new federal funding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The effects of COVID-19 on the Manhattan community, along with updates on new federal funding becoming available were discussed at Thursday’s Manhattan area recovery task force meeting.

Discussion included local businesses having the option to continue requiring masks following the expiration of the city’s mask ordinance on Sunday.

Businesses can require masks, in the same way the ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service’ policies many businesses follow.

City leaders also discussed the upcoming receipt of funding from the American Rescue Plan, which will take months to determine how to allocate the funding.

“There is money available, and so we want to make sure our community, our organizations are able to tap into it and know about it.” City of Manhattan, Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall says.

The funding will remain in reserve until spending plans are finalized. The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet in person for the first time at their June meeting, details on the meeting will be announced in early June.

