Man convicted of shooting now-Sheriff Brian Hill will not get new trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the 2016 shooting of then-Topeka Police Dept. Detective Brian Hill will not be getting a new trial.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced the affirmation of Christopher Harris’ convictions Friday morning.

In 2018, Harris was found guilty of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a firearm following a convenience store robbery and manhunt in Topeka’s Oakland area.

In the unanimous decision, Justices rejected Harris’ claims that he did not receive a fair trial.

Harris’ attorney argued that the presence of 15-20 officers in the courtroom was unfair, among other reasons.

Brian Hill is now the sheriff for Shawnee County.

