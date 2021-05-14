Advertisement

Man convicted of shooting now-Sheriff Brian Hill will not get new trial

(WIBW/Steve Fry) Christopher Harris at his May 3, 2018 sentencing inside a Shawnee Co. Courtroom.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the 2016 shooting of then-Topeka Police Dept. Detective Brian Hill will not be getting a new trial.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced the affirmation of Christopher Harris’ convictions Friday morning.

In 2018, Harris was found guilty of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a firearm following a convenience store robbery and manhunt in Topeka’s Oakland area.

In the unanimous decision, Justices rejected Harris’ claims that he did not receive a fair trial.

Harris’ attorney argued that the presence of 15-20 officers in the courtroom was unfair, among other reasons.

Brian Hill is now the sheriff for Shawnee County.

Read more about Harris’ appeal from our report in March by clicking here.

