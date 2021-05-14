Advertisement

Lyon County buildings to receive upgraded wi-fi services

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County buildings will see upgraded Internet capacity after Thursday’s county commission meeting.

KVOE Radio reports Lyon County commissioners approved a bid of more than $72,000 from CDW for equipment and a nearly $20,000 bid through ValuNet Fiber for installation.

Lyon County Commission Chairman Rollie Martin says the upgraded wi-fi capacity is a needed improvement for county facilities.

Upgrades will be made at Lyon County facilities including the courthouse; the courthouse annex; the sheriff’s office; the highway department; and the noxious weed building.

The project could take several months to complete.

In other action, KVOE says, Lyon County commissioners approved a new starting wage of $16.90 for emergency dispatchers.

Previously, the countyh’s Emergency Communications Center had been using a training wage of $15.40 an hour, with an increase to $16.90 after dispatchers complete training.

However, after a request from department director Roxanne Van Gundy, commissioners agreed to start dispatchers at $16.90 even if they are in the training window.

Van Gundy said the money is already in the budget, so there will be no additional cost in that regard.

According to KVOE, the move is a way to attract and retain dispatchers. It comes at a time when numerous emergency departments are struggling to keep their dispatchers.

