Lawrence man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s shooting death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend in January.

Johnathon L. West, 43, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Mosby, 41, but he agreed to a plea deal to a lesser charge on Thursday, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Mosby’s family agreed to the plea deal, Chief Assistant District Attorney Eve Kemple said.

Kemple agreed with the prosecution’s recommendation of a little more than 18 years in prison. He will be sentenced June 16.

West told police he and Mosby and used marijuana laced with PCP while celebrating her birthday. He said he blacked out and regained consciousness after hearing a “pow” sound from a gun. He said he saw Mosby’s body but didn’t know if what he was seeing was real.

West was later arrested in Topeka when police responded to a domestic violence call involving his ex-girlfriend.

