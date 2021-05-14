Advertisement

Lawrence man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s shooting death

FILE - The Lawrence Police Department says during an unrelated investigation, it discovered...
FILE - The Lawrence Police Department says during an unrelated investigation, it discovered information that Johnathon Lee West, 43, of Lawrence, may have been involved in the killing of Jennifer Marie Mosby, 41, of Lawrence, during the week of Jan. 25.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend in January.

Johnathon L. West, 43, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Mosby, 41, but he agreed to a plea deal to a lesser charge on Thursday, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Mosby’s family agreed to the plea deal, Chief Assistant District Attorney Eve Kemple said.

Kemple agreed with the prosecution’s recommendation of a little more than 18 years in prison. He will be sentenced June 16.

West told police he and Mosby and used marijuana laced with PCP while celebrating her birthday. He said he blacked out and regained consciousness after hearing a “pow” sound from a gun. He said he saw Mosby’s body but didn’t know if what he was seeing was real.

West was later arrested in Topeka when police responded to a domestic violence call involving his ex-girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
Shawnee Co. Covid index drops two, from 5 to 3 in the week of May 2 to May 8.
Final Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

Latest News

TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon
Chester is awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Chester the cat invites you to bid in Helping Hands art auction
Capper Foundation needs volunteers for its iCan Swim and iCan Bike programs, coming up this...
Capper Foundation plans summer sessions for iCan Bike, iCan Swim
Last 2 Kansas counties with mask rules ponder new guidelines