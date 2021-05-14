Advertisement

Illinois man arrested in Manhattan for kidnapping, domestic charges

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has arrested a man from Illinois for kidnapping and domestic charges.

The Riley County Police Department said on Friday that it arrested Isain Misael Lopez, 24, of Joliet, Ill., was arrested on Thursday by the Will Co. Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the U.S. Marshalls on a Riley Co. District Court warrant. It said Lopez was already in custody in Joliet for a prior warrant at the time of his arrest.

According to RCPD, the warrant for Lopez’s arrest came from an investigation in August of 2020 into a domestic incident at a hotel. It said he was arrested for one count of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

RCPD said Lopez was extradited to the Riley Co. Jail on Thursday night and is currently confined on a $250,000 bond.

