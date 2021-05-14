Advertisement

Haskell Unviersity President fired

Dr. Ronald Haskell was fired May 7 from Haskell Indian University in Lawrence.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The embattled president of Haskell Indian Nations University has been fired following an internal investigation into complaints that he violated the free speech rights of faculty and students.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Ronald Graham was dismissed Friday, May 7, after the Bureau of Indian Education sent a team to the Lawrence campus last month to do an administrative review.

Graham began his presidency in May 2020.

Graham said in a statement he would never intentionally violate the First Amendment rights of students and faculty.

