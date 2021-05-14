Access to COVID-19 vaccines at Fort Riley was easier this week

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Getting the COVID-19 vaccination was much easier this week at Fort Riley with a drive through clinic.

Personnel from the Irwin Army Community Hospital had a couple practice runs, before opening up the COVID-19 vaccination drive through clinic.

The clinic is located in the parking lot of the Fort Riley Post Exchange, with military police directing traffic on how to proceed through the line.

Medical staff helped soldiers and their beneficiaries complete the pre-vaccination surveys, and registering them in the system, if needed.

Patients were asked to wait in the parking lot for observation following the administration of the vaccination as a precaution.

“To provide our soldiers and beneficiaries a great service and make them safe.” US Army Reserve, Lt. Col. Zeina Samadi says.

“All the safety protocols are in place, we have providers, we have medical staff to make sure everyone is safe from medical standpoint as well as a safety standpoint.” Fort Riley’s Irwin Army Community Hospital, Director of Public Health, Maj. Brando Jobity says.

Information about next week’s drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics including dates and times will posted to the Fort Riley Facebook page when they are finalized.

