Advertisement

Access to COVID-19 vaccines at Fort Riley was easier this week

Fort Riley Drive Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Fort Riley Drive Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Getting the COVID-19 vaccination was much easier this week at Fort Riley with a drive through clinic.

Personnel from the Irwin Army Community Hospital had a couple practice runs, before opening up the COVID-19 vaccination drive through clinic.

The clinic is located in the parking lot of the Fort Riley Post Exchange, with military police directing traffic on how to proceed through the line.

Medical staff helped soldiers and their beneficiaries complete the pre-vaccination surveys, and registering them in the system, if needed.

Patients were asked to wait in the parking lot for observation following the administration of the vaccination as a precaution.

“To provide our soldiers and beneficiaries a great service and make them safe.” US Army Reserve, Lt. Col. Zeina Samadi says.

“All the safety protocols are in place, we have providers, we have medical staff to make sure everyone is safe from medical standpoint as well as a safety standpoint.” Fort Riley’s Irwin Army Community Hospital, Director of Public Health, Maj. Brando Jobity says.

Information about next week’s drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics including dates and times will posted to the Fort Riley Facebook page when they are finalized.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims

Latest News

Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force
MHK Taskforce discusses COVID-19 effects, new federal funding
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
Former K-State guard Christianna Carr picks Syracuse
Topeka and Lawrence city leaders at the announcement of the "Stronger Together" initiative on...
City of Topeka announces “Stronger Together” effort with City of Lawrence
Gov. Kelly signs House Bill 2071
Gov. Kelly signs House Bill 2071